A road in Mansfield has been closed after a landslip.

Rock Hill is closed between Broxtowe Drive and Carter Lane.

Picture from the scene, taken by Andrew Topping.

Police were called just after 9am this morning to assist with traffic management.

A Mansfield District Council spokeswoman said council building control officers are on site and the incident is being investigated.

An eyewitness, who didn't want to be named, said: "This was inevitable and it looks to be down to water."

