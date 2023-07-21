News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Mansfield retro: Lost Mansfield schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, including Cumberlands School

School life has changed considerably over the years, from the abolition of corporal punishment in the 1980s to the introduction of computers to the classroom.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

These photos show some of the area’s schools of the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s which have closed or changed their name over the years and, in many cases, been demolished.

Some of the images show pupils in the playground or in the lab for a science lesson.

We’d love to hear your memories of the schools pictured or other schools which have closed over the years.

Pupils and staff of Yorke Street School are pictured here in 1962. The school was opened in 1924 taking infants and juniors, and later seniors also. In 1946 it became a secondary school until 1973 when it merged to become Mansfield Woodhouse Comprehensive.

1. Yorke Street School

Pupils and staff of Yorke Street School are pictured here in 1962. The school was opened in 1924 taking infants and juniors, and later seniors also. In 1946 it became a secondary school until 1973 when it merged to become Mansfield Woodhouse Comprehensive. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
The Ravensdale School band is pictured here in 2001. The school was demolished after it closed that same year and the site remained derelict and unused for several years. A new special school on this site could be delivered by September 2025.

2. Ravensdale School

The Ravensdale School band is pictured here in 2001. The school was demolished after it closed that same year and the site remained derelict and unused for several years. A new special school on this site could be delivered by September 2025. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Did you go to Broomhill School in the 1960s? This classic photo of staff and students dates back to 1968. The school on Arundel Drive officially closed in 2001.

3. Broomhill School

Did you go to Broomhill School in the 1960s? This classic photo of staff and students dates back to 1968. The school on Arundel Drive officially closed in 2001. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
This photo was captured during the mother's race at Newgate Lane sports day in 1970. The school closed in 2012 and became Mansfield Primary Academy.

4. Newgate Lane School

This photo was captured during the mother's race at Newgate Lane sports day in 1970. The school closed in 2012 and became Mansfield Primary Academy. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Mansfield