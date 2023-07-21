School life has changed considerably over the years, from the abolition of corporal punishment in the 1980s to the introduction of computers to the classroom.
These photos show some of the area’s schools of the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s which have closed or changed their name over the years and, in many cases, been demolished.
Some of the images show pupils in the playground or in the lab for a science lesson.
1. Yorke Street School
Pupils and staff of Yorke Street School are pictured here in 1962. The school was opened in 1924 taking infants and juniors, and later seniors also. In 1946 it became a secondary school until 1973 when it merged to become Mansfield Woodhouse Comprehensive. Photo: submitted
2. Ravensdale School
The Ravensdale School band is pictured here in 2001. The school was demolished after it closed that same year and the site remained derelict and unused for several years. A new special school on this site could be delivered by September 2025. Photo: Chad
3. Broomhill School
Did you go to Broomhill School in the 1960s? This classic photo of staff and students dates back to 1968. The school on Arundel Drive officially closed in 2001. Photo: submitted
4. Newgate Lane School
This photo was captured during the mother's race at Newgate Lane sports day in 1970. The school closed in 2012 and became Mansfield Primary Academy. Photo: Chad