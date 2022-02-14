Love is in the air as Mansfield restaurants welcome loved up couples this Valentine's Day
As Valentine’s Day is now upon us people will have been receiving cards, chocolates and flowers as we show our loved ones how much they mean to us.
And another way to celebrate is with a nice meal out and this has been the case in Mansfield as restaurants around the town have had a busy weekend with special Valentine’s Day menus and a packed house.
Nicola Key, manager, Il Rosso, said: "We have been fairly busy these last few weeks anyway.
“We had a phenomenal January and it still keeps rolling on.
“We are offering a special Valentine's Day menu alongside our normal menu and this weekend has been exceptional.
“People have been celebrating Valentine's over the weekend so we have been busy from Friday onwards.
“And we're fully booked this evening.
“We have had a lot of support from the public and they have returned in their droves.
“It's been really nice."
Milly Fletcher, manager, andwhynot, said: “The restaurant was busy over the weeekend.
"We had a lot of two’s where as normally we would a lot of bigger tables coming in.
"For us we didn’t notice it being much busier over the weekend however we are opening tonight and we have 88 booked in and we don’t normally open on a Monday so we are opening specifically for Valentine’s Day.
Tam Aboulea, owner, Ciao Bella, said: "We're always really busy so we haven't noticed much of a difference this weekend.
"We are a really busy restaurant and nothing has really changed for us since the pandemic."
