Mansfield residents urged to stay safe after lockdown restrictions are lifted

The next step will see the majority of legal restrictions removed, and people will be expected to protect themselves and others through informed choice.

The government recommends that face coverings are worn in crowded and enclosed spaces, such as public transport, when mixing with people you don’t normally meet as well as following social distancing where possible.

Ben Bradley MP said: “It was great to see Sajid and the Prime Minister outline that we will be moving to step 4 in the coronavirus roadmap.

Ben Bradley MP welcomes re-opening but has urged personal responsibility and caution

"I know many businesses, particularly in events and hospitality, have been crying out for certainty in order to plan ahead. It is good to see we now have this certainty.

“While I welcome the lifting of restrictions, we must be responsible as individuals. As the Prime Minister outlined, this includes wearing masks while in close contact with others and using the NHS Covid pass in high-risk settings.

"We should remember while some of us may not necessarily be at a higher risk, we can still do our bit to protect those who are vulnerable.'

‘The lifting of restrictions has only been possible thanks to the vaccination programme, which has largely broken the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths.