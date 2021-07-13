Mansfield residents urged to stay safe after lockdown restrictions are lifted
Mansfield’s MP has welcomed the news that the UK will be moving to step 4 in the coronavirus roadmap on July 19, but is urging residents to stay safe.
The next step will see the majority of legal restrictions removed, and people will be expected to protect themselves and others through informed choice.
The government recommends that face coverings are worn in crowded and enclosed spaces, such as public transport, when mixing with people you don’t normally meet as well as following social distancing where possible.
Ben Bradley MP said: “It was great to see Sajid and the Prime Minister outline that we will be moving to step 4 in the coronavirus roadmap.
"I know many businesses, particularly in events and hospitality, have been crying out for certainty in order to plan ahead. It is good to see we now have this certainty.
“While I welcome the lifting of restrictions, we must be responsible as individuals. As the Prime Minister outlined, this includes wearing masks while in close contact with others and using the NHS Covid pass in high-risk settings.
"We should remember while some of us may not necessarily be at a higher risk, we can still do our bit to protect those who are vulnerable.'
‘The lifting of restrictions has only been possible thanks to the vaccination programme, which has largely broken the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
"I would encourage everyone who can to have their vaccination, not only to protect themselves, but to protect others and help make sure this lifting of restrictions is permanent.”