Mansfield residents urged to 'rediscover summer' and get outdoors with their families

Government launch new ‘Rediscover Summer’ initiative

After staying indoors to keep the rest of society safe, the Rediscover Summer campaign will help families access a wide range of leisure activities over the six weeks holidays, from playing cricket or tennis, to visiting a museum or learning to code.

A Save The Children survey has shown how the pandemic has negatively impacted the social lives of children and young people, with a third of children playing alone more, and a quarter having played less sport since the pandemic, raising concerns about the impact on their well-being.

To help combat this, the government is encouraging families to Rediscover Summer after a year of missed opportunities. This campaign has been created by working with organisations like Arts Council England and Sport England to ensure there is a wide range of leisure activities available to every child.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, said: “Rediscover Summer is an exciting new campaign that will support families in Mansfield and Warsop to do fun activities for all to enjoy.

“Children have had it so difficult over the past 18 months having not been able to see friends and being stuck indoors for long periods, so it’s great that they will have a huge array of activities they can do on their doorstep over the summer.