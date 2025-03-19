Mansfield residents raise bin collection concerns as council conduct on-site assessment

Mansfield Woodhouse residents have raised concerns about inconsistent bin collections by the council, which has announced an on-site assessment will occur.

Ceri Collen-Boot, a concerned resident of Whinney Hill in Mansfield Woodhouse, contacted your Chad regarding an issue that occurred early March.

She explained that residents left their bins out for collection, but the bin lorry from Mansfield Council did not arrive.

Subsequently, she said residents on the road received letters dated February 26, 2025, stating that they needed to place their bins on Peafield Lane because the council's bin lorry had sustained damage on Whinney Hill, which the council classified as an ‘unadopted road’.

Bin concerns on Whinney Hill in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Ceri believes this information is incorrect, as she clarified that while Whinney Hill is a private road, it permits public access for people with an allotment.

She explained: “The following week, those who called Mansfield District Council to sign up for assisted collection were left waiting as their bins were not collected.

“Additionally, residents unexpectedly received new green and blue bins without explanation.

“Another letter stated that the assisted collection would now be a trial for four weeks, during which proof of infirmity would need to be provided.”

Whinney Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Ceri shared that for the past thirty-six years, bin lorries have successfully navigated both Outgang Lane and Whinney Hill, despite these being unpaved roads.

She mentioned that no information has been provided regarding how the lorry was damaged, and there have been no further updates since then.

As a result, she said residents have been left uncertain about if and when their bins will be collected.

She added: “There was no prior consultation or warning about this new collection regime, which fails to consider the needs of residents with infirmities.

“After multiple calls to the council, I was told that the assisted collection would be reviewed in two years, but this timeframe has suddenly changed to just four weeks.

“I have had to cancel our brown bin service because it is too heavy for me to drag hundreds of yards to Peafield Lane.

“Although my husband has angina, we do not qualify for the assisted collection because I am perceived as fit and healthy, despite my own challenges.”

She mentioned that the issue has significantly affected those with long-term health conditions.

Rob Taylor is another resident affected by the changes, as he shared how he spoke with a man from Mansfield Council on Wednesday, March 12, who was leaving bags at the addresses that had applied for assisted bin collection.

Rob said: “I asked him about the future of bin collections, and he wasn't certain, so he called his boss in waste management to discuss it.

“I was able to speak with him on the speakerphone.

He continued: “I expressed my concerns to him, stating that it is dangerous to expect residents to wheel a full bin down a steep hill, as it is an accident waiting to happen.

“The man acknowledged that he cannot have his staff doing that because he has a duty of care to them.

“I pointed out that he is expecting residents to do it instead.

“He replied that the situation is being looked into. Since then, I have not heard anything more.”

Your Chad contacted Mansfield Council for an update on the situation.

A council spokesperson said: “We have recently been made aware of damage being caused to our refuse vehicles when leaving Outgang Lane onto the A6075 (Peafield Lane).

“At this stage, we are uncertain whether the issue stems from the type of vehicle used, the mode of collection, or the lifting equipment.

“Given the costly repairs involved, we must carefully consider the financial impact on the public purse and address the root cause to prevent recurring damage.

“To investigate this, we will be carrying out an on-site assessment on Wednesday, March 20, using different vehicles to determine the safest and most effective way to resume property-side collections.

“The safety of our crews and residents is a priority, and we must ensure that access for collections is safe.

“In the meantime, we ask residents to use the green bags provided by our crews so we can continue collecting household waste and recycling from their properties.

“We appreciate residents’ patience and will continue to do our utmost to minimise any disruption to collections.”