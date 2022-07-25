This is according to a new study by QS Supplies which analysed thousands of geotagged, bathroom-themed tweets using theSentiStrength sentiment analysis tool.

And the results revealed 34.75 per cent of Mansfield tweets were positive towards showers, showing that they love them more than anywhere else in the UK.

Mansfield residents love showers more than anywhere else in the UK

The team identified which tweets were overall more positive or negative towards the bath, and did the same for the shower.

Then they added up their findings and declared the places with more overall positivity towards baths to be pro-bath provinces, and those who tweeted more positively about the shower to be pro-shower.