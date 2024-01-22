Mansfield residents invited to cycle in support of cancer charity
Friends of Bellamy – a group of residents from the Bellamy Road estate in Mansfield – will host the event at Oak Tree Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 27, from 8am until 3pm.
The group hopes to hit their fundraising target of 80 miles per bike and reach £2,000 for prostate cancer UK.
There will be a health and wellbeing stall, advice and information available plus the chance for residents to get involved and cycle.
Kerri Daft launched the fundraiser for the group after her husband Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2023.
Kerri said it was the family’s involvement with Friends of Bellamy that helped them through the the last year.
She said: “We want to raise as much money as we can to support Prostate Cancer UK, we have had many questions that needed answers and PCUK have been great.”