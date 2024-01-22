Mansfield residents are invited to ‘cycle’ in aid of a cancer charity with a fundraising event at Oak Tree Leisure Centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Bellamy – a group of residents from the Bellamy Road estate in Mansfield – will host the event at Oak Tree Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 27, from 8am until 3pm.

The group hopes to hit their fundraising target of 80 miles per bike and reach £2,000 for prostate cancer UK.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oak Tree Leisure Centre in Mansfield. Photo by Alex Wilkinson Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a health and wellbeing stall, advice and information available plus the chance for residents to get involved and cycle.

Kerri Daft launched the fundraiser for the group after her husband Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2023.

Kerri said it was the family’s involvement with Friends of Bellamy that helped them through the the last year.