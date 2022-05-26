Mansfield residents 'frightened' as dangerous drivers speed down quiet service road

Andy Shooter, who lives on Marriott Avenue, said a service road intended for residents is instead being used by everyday traffic as a shortcut to avoid speed bumps.

He claims the slip road, which branches off from the main avenue to allow access to a number of property fronts, is often abused by drivers who speed across it to cut the corner.

Andy said: “People see it as convenient because there are speed bumps on the road itself, so they try to avoid those by using our service road.

Marriott Avenue residents fear for their safety, claiming drivers speed down the service road at over 50 miles per hour.

“They come down it at 50 or 60 miles per hour and I’m worried it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

There are many kids who play on the green space between the two roads, Andy said, and he fears for their safety.

He said: “Kids are always playing football on the green. On Sunday, I told off the kids because the ball had hit my car and they all scarpered and went in.

“Good job really as if I didn’t then they might not be here anymore – very shortly after, two cars came past us doing at least 60 miles per hour. They just went by in the blink of an eye.”

Another Marriott Avenue resident who witnessed the speeding cars was able to note the registration number of one, which was then passed on to police.

Andy said many of the other homeowners on the row are also extremely concerned about the issue.

“Anybody who steps out into the road to put their bin out or anything has got to really watch their back,” he said.

“We daren’t step out at all. And when we pull off the driveway onto the service road we’ve got to be really wary that something’s not going to come up there at 50 miles per hour and take our back end off.

“This is constant, countless times a day, and just a matter of time. It’s dangerous, it’s an accident waiting to happen and I’m frightened.”

Andy, who has captured many images and videos of the culprits, has been working with local councillors for years to try and find a solution to the problem.

Eventually, signs saying ‘no through route’ were erected at either end of the slip road as a deterrent to non-residential drivers.

“The problem is that people just ignore them,” Andy said.

“This has been going on far too long and I don’t think a couple of signs are going to avoid a serious accident – I’m scared a child is going to get hurt.

“Ideally, I would like to see either speed bumps or bollards at the end of the road.

“There is also another service road on nearby Daniel Crescent facing the same problem, and the drivers often cut across both.

“This has to stop before a life is lost.”

Gary Wood, head of highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, said the council is aware of the problem and looking for further solutions.

He said: “We’re aware of resident’s concerns about traffic using the service road at Marriott Avenue in Mansfield and we are continuing to look at what else we can do to improve the situation.

“Works were carried out last year to install ‘no through road’ signs but some motorists are continuing to drive along the service road.