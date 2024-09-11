Mansfield residents come together to help homeless John and dog find accommodation as temperatures drop

Residents in Mansfield have come together to help a homeless man and his dog, hoping to find them dog-friendly accommodation as temperatures drop.

John Laughton says he has been sleeping on the streets for almost a year.

He claims that his father, who lives in Ashfield, kicked him out.

Now, he said he sleeps among Mansfield’s homeless community, finding a place to rest wherever he can.

John with his dog, Blue.

He explained how he has nowhere to stay and sleeps on the streets with his rescue dog, Blue.

Your Chad learned about John's situation after writing a story about how John was fined and ordered to leave Sainsbury's shopfront by Mansfield Council on Nottingham Road earlier this month.

The reality of the situation is unclear, as John says that he was simply sheltering from the rain at the time of the incident, while Mansfield District Council insist that he was begging and acting in an abusive manner.

But whatever really happened, witnesses quickly took to social media to pan council workers for their ‘heavy-handed behaviour’ and your Chad can confirm that a police investigation into the incident is being carried out – with both John and the council warden claiming the other was the aggressor .

John rescued Blue. He said Blue is his 'best mate'.

Lucie Henstock, who was outside Sainsbury’s at time, said: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour from Mansfield District Council outside Sainsbury’s. Fining a homeless man 80 pounds.

“Making him move from under shelter from the rain, sat with his dog – he was causing no bother whatsoever.

“Their reply was, ‘how do you even know he’s really homeless?’ Antagonising him to react.”

She added: “So sad how this world works.”

Since the incident on September 2, John said he has felt “deflated and shaken up”.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from Mansfield Council stated that over the past eight weeks, a man was given a Community Protection Warning for ‘persistent begging’.

According to the spokesperson, this warning had been violated, leading to the issuance of a Community Protection Notice to the individual, identified as John.

The spokesperson further alleges that the notice has continued to be breached, resulting in the issuance of a Fixed Penalty Notice.

John denied the claims and stated that, although he frequently sits outside the supermarket, he never actively begged shoppers.

Instead, he said that people often gave him donations or approached him for a conversation or to fuss his dog, Blue.

When asked about the incident and issued with a crime reference number from John, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating following a report of a common assault on a council employee outside Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, on Sunday, September 8.

“The council employee had been issuing a fixed penalty notice after an individual breached a Community Protection Notice.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

The spokesman also confirmed that a counter-accusation has been received from John.

John said the altercation with the council worker left him feeling “vulnerable and upset,” and said that he just wants somewhere for himself and Blue to stay.

He said: “I don’t want to be sitting outside supermarkets. I am not begging at all.

“People wish to give me things and half of the time I don’t accept it anyway. People have been so generous around here. But obviously there are judgmental people.”

John opened up about how the recent deaths of his sisters and other family-related issues had led to a breakdown in his mental health.

He shared his struggles with anxiety and depression, and mentioned that Blue had been his “best mate” through it all.

Natasha Johnson is one of those people who regularly speaks with John, as she said she always gets John a hot drink or a bite to eat if she sees him.

She said: “John is a lovely man, always pleasant. Blue is a great dog. He has never begged me for anything and sadly, he is genuinely homeless.

“It has always been my choice to help him. Many others are the same. It is not begging if we offer items like drinks and food.”

Paul Powell, a resident of Mansfield who has been supporting John over the last two months, has started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising enough funds for John to purchase insurance for a small van. He said this will help John find work and secure accommodation for himself and Blue.

Paul said: “With winter fast approaching, John and Blue both need somewhere warm and sheltered to sleep. Many of us just want to help him. I am an animal lover myself, so I was drawn to John and his connection with Blue.

“Any amount of cash people can spare is most helpful at this time. John is a genuine guy and just needs a little support.”

Your Chad approached Mansfield Council for an additional update on John's situation and claims.

A council spokesperson said: “We are not able to comment specifically on what support and signposting this gentleman has had from the council as these details are confidential.

“We can say that we have tried to offer him support appropriate to his needs on a number of occasions and unfortunately he has not engaged with us.

“While owning a dog can make it more difficult to find accommodation with some housing providers, there are providers who accept pets and we would urge anyone sleeping rough to contact us for help.

“We also have an excellent scheme, First Steps, which is aimed specifically at helping people sleeping on the street and which offers wraparound care for anyone with mental health or addiction issues.

“In addition, we would strongly encourage members of the public to donate to various charities and organisations helping homeless people in Mansfield rather than giving money directly to people who are begging.”

The council has provided a link where people can donate money to Mansfield Street Support: www.mansfieldstreetsupport.co.uk.

For those who wish to view and donate to John’s fundraiser, readers can visit https://gofund.me/86e80157.