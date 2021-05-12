Mansfield residents can get free legal advice on housing, welfare benefits and launching a new business

Four short webinars providing general information and guidance will be delivered by staff and student volunteers, including two aimed at people who are experiencing benefits or housing issues due to a change in circumstances during the pandemic. The other two sessions will be aimed at those launching new business ideas and at families requiring support in relation to special educational needs.

The sessions include Intellectual Property, exploring the different rights that are available for protecting ideas, products and brands and identify some of the pitfalls on Wednesday, May 26, Housing issues in Covid-19, which will cover issues including the process that a landlord/lender must follow when a tenant is struggling to pay their rent/mortgage after a change in their circumstances during Covid-19, on Thursday, May 27, Welfare benefits in Covid-19 which will cover issues such as entitlement and benefits after a change in circumstances during Covid-19 on Thursday, June 3, and Special Education Needs and Disability where a team from the centre’s recently expanded Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Service will give an overview of SEND discrimination in schools, with a particular focus on Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP). The webinar will also address issues with enforcement of EHCPs, and topical issues including changes brought about by Covid-19, on Thursday, June 10.