The sports facility at Bull Farm Park, off Stacey Road, has football goal posts and basketball hoops, as well as line markings for cricket. It replaces a multi-use games area (MUGA) that had been adapted from two unused tennis courts.

Local resident Charlie Johnson 15, has been playing basketball for about two years and his dream is to turn professional.

He and fellow Mansfield Patriots player Tyrese Cooke, also 15, who has been playing for about six months, practice at the new MUGA most days.Charlie said: "The old backboards were breaking and the ball didn't bounce very well on the rough ground. This surface is a billion times better - it's ideal for shooting practice and I'd spend all day, every day, here if I could."Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: "This is a fantastic new facility, not just for Bull Farm residents but for visitors from surrounding areas. We hope it will encourage families of all ages to become more active and enjoy a wider range of activities in our open spaces, especially with better weather hopefully on its way this spring and summer."The new MUGA joins the park's existing toddler play area, bowls green, full-sized football pitch and skate park.

Parks development officer Andy Chambers with Coun Andy Burgin, Coun Sonya Ward and local residents

Councollor Sonya Ward, district councillor for Bull Farm and Pleasley Hill, was instrumental in involving local residents in the planned improvements.

She said: "Thanks to everyone who provided their views on what they’d like during the initial consultation we now have this brilliant facility, which will brings hours of enjoyment to people of all ages. It’s great to see it being so well used already.”The games area, which was installed by HAGS, was funded by £57,500 in developer contributions received from new housing at Pleasley Hill.It has four wide entrances that mean it can be easily accessed by everyone, including those who use wheelchairs. A set of gates means the council's small road sweeper can be used to keep the surface clean.