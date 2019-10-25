Mansfield residents amongst least happy in the country - we think otherwise

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has released its figures for happiness across the country.

Mansfield ranked as the least happy place in the East Midlands, and the local authority area with the lowest levels of life satisfaction.

Across the UK, the Ribble Valley in Lancashire counted as the most happy, with Surrey Heath the most miserable.

This year's figures don't represent a major statistical change for the East Midlands, the ONS said.

However, we think Mansfield is a far happier place than statistics would suggest - and the town has a lot to shout about.

Comedy legend Adam Moss, who regularly stars in pantos at Mansfield's Palace Theatre says Mansfield 'knows how to party'.

He said: "Mansfield is a proper town with proper people.

"Everyone I've met over the time I've been coming to Mansfield has a sense of humour, and an honesty that you don't get in many other places.

"The Palace theatre (which is where I spend most of Christmas) is at the top end of a very busy town, a town that has a varied amount for everyone

"Also for a small town Mansfield sure knows how to party - with a number of great bars and restaurants within a small proximity of each other, why wouldn't you want to come to Mansfield?"

Our town also has parks and green spaces to be proud of - more than one dozen parks and open spaces across Mansfield and Ashfield have been celebrated for their beauty by being reaffirmed with their Green Flag status.

The seven awards for green spaces owned and maintained by Mansfield District Council include five parks - Carr Bank, Titchfield and King George V, all in Mansfield, plus Peafield and Yeoman Hill, in Mansfield Woodhouse - and two nature reserves at Quarry Lane, Mansfield and The Carrs in Warsop.

Andrew Topping, Chad reporter was born and raised in Mansfield.

He said: "There are some great parks in Mansfield, like Berry Hill Park. The campaign to save the park was a demonstration of people power, and shows that when Mansfield people get together, they are a force to be reckoned with"

"Mansfield people have got true determination and a pride in their area, and while some may often talk down the current state of our high street, everyone wants the town to succeed."