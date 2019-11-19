Mansfield resident wants people to 'share kindness' in new elderly postcard scheme

“Their faces light up when they get it and I find I’m waiting for the postman”.

That is what one Mansfield resident said as she encourages more people to spread happiness by sending postcards.

Jean Lubelska from postcards of kindness visits Magnolia house residential care home.

Jean Lubelsk has been sending postcards to nursing home residents in the area for more than five months and said it is “addictive”.

It comes after she joined Postcards of Kindness group on Facebook, which helps let people know who they can send them to.

Since then, she says she sent “lots and lots” of postcards.

Now she is hoping to spread the word and get more people involved.

Jean Lubelska from postcards of kindness visits Magnolia house residential care home.

The 62-year-old said: “I thought that sounds like a really nice group.

“Loads of care homes are on there, I think there are more than 100, and they really enjoy reading them. I try to stick to sending it to nearby care homes.

“And, sometimes you get a card back.

“I have sent loads – it is quite addictive. I find that I am waiting for the postman.

Jean Lubelska from postcards of kindness visits Magnolia house residential care home.

“You get a thank you and sometimes get sent a picture where you can see the residents faces lit up.

“I have also been invited to visit the homes.”

Jean said she thinks it is important to make contact with people who might not have any family.

She said: “Quite a few people in nursing homes have no family.

Jean Lubelska from postcards of kindness visits Magnolia house residential care home.

“And, eventually we are all going to be old and need that postcard.”

And the residents who receive her cards are loving them.

Derrick Newton, who lives at Magnolia House residential care home, Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, said receiving the postcards makes him feel “young again”.

The 90-year-old said: “I sent a postcard back to Jean after she sent one to us.

“She has come to have a cup of tea with me.

“It is nice to get these postcards – it is really interesting.

“People get lonely and look forward to the postcards coming.”

The home collects the postcards it is sent and puts them into an album.

‘Postcards of Kindness’ is a private Facebook group which you can request to join by visiting fb.com/groups/PostcardsOfKindness/