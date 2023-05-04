Mansfield resident demands compensation from council for water damage to home

Seth Clay, 70, says the damage has rendered the front room of the Noel Street house “out of bounds” because the joists and floorboards have rotted away and the front wall is smothered in damp.

Seth claims the problems built up over several years after work carried out by Nottinghamshire County Council on the pavement outside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council covered the original flagstones with tarmac,” he explained. “But this raised the ground level to halfway up the airbricks, thus allowing water to enter the house, rather than drain away.

Noel Street in Mansfield, where the damaged house is located. Seth Clay is the carer there for his 92-year-old mother, Lilian.

"We’ve now got to replace the floorboards and plasterwork and probably lay a new carpet.

"The council is responsible for the damage. It wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t repaired the pavement in such a poor way. To save money, they did it on the cheap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house belonged to Seth’s mum, Lilian, and 96-year-old father, Alan. The problem only came to light earlier this year after Alan fell ill.

"To facilitate his care, he was going to be provided with a hospital bed at home,” Seth said. “So we had to remove all the furniture in the front room, and that’s when we found the rotted floorboards and damp. There had been an ingress of water over many years.

Lilian Clay, pictured 12 years ago, who owns the damaged property on Noel Street, Mansfield.

“Sadly, my father died in February. My mother and I are still living there, but the room is out of bounds. It is not safe to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have approached the county council to seek reparations for the damage. We are not talking pennies. The work could cost about £5,000.”

Seth raised the matter with Coun Paul Henshaw, Labour member for Mansfield West on the county council, who went to inspect the damage and had a meeting with the authority’s highways manager.

"I will keep chasing it up and keep pushing for Seth to get a satisfactory resolution,” said Coun Henshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We are aware of reports of damage to Mr Clay’s home and we are investigating the issue.