Mansfield remembers businessman as stamp shop continues under son's ownership

Mansfield Chad remembers businessman Melvin Adrian Flint after news emerged of his death, as family and friends say goodbye to the man behind a long-standing family-run business in the heart of town.

On the The Stamp King’s website (thestampking.com), the Flint family shared they are “deeply saddened” to announce the passing of Melvin Adrian Flint, who was a company director at the collectables and jewellery business in Mansfield town.

Mr Flint, born on July 27, 1951, died on May 18, 2025, at the age of 73 – two months before his 74th birthday.

A service was held at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday, July 3, with donations made in Mr Flint’s memory to the Sherwood Forest Trust.

Melvin Adrian Flint features in this black and white photo from the business. This image belongs to the Flint family.

In 1947, The Stamp King was established by Mr Hampton Colin Flint, who transformed his childhood hobby into a registered business.

The company name came from a nickname given to him by his mother, reflecting his keen interest in collecting.

The first shop was located on Bridge Street in Mansfield, later moving to Albert Street, where his son, Melvin, joined the business.

In 1977, the shop relocated to its current location on Market Street.

The Stamp King on Market Street, Mansfield.

Over the past 40 years, the business has thrived and diversified, introducing a variety of products including jewellery, coins, banknotes, medals, silverware, and other collectibles – all still specialised in to this day.

As a highly established family-run business, The Stamp King has always been dedicated to providing an excellent customer experience and specialising in quality for the community.

The shop will continue operating as usual to continue Mr Flint's legacy, with his son, Timothy, running the business.

Here at your Chad, we extend our condolences to the Flint family during this time and wish them every success with the shop this year and beyond.