Mansfield recruitment firm lands contract with one of UK’s largest online retailers

Expanding online retailer Buy It Direct is part-way through the fit-out of its new, high-tech 563,000 sq ft warehouse and distribution centre near Castle Donington, next door to Marks & Spencer’s giant distribution centre.

The Derby based recruitment firm, which has an office in Mansfield, is currently aiming to take on more than 150 new recruits by the end of the year.

With many industries reporting huge staff shortages across the UK, Buy It Direct is offering a range of additional employee benefits to attract the numbers of staff it needs. These include shorter shifts than the industry norm, higher-than-average pay rates, and a staff gym and café on completion of the fit out.

Beckie Elliott, David Torrington, Victor Stroe , Kristian Reid and Darren Campbell

Sky is also supplying its own on-site MHE (Material Handling Equipment) instructor to speed up the training process, particularly for non-experienced employees, and those wishing to upskill

Beckie Elliott, business manager for Sky Recruitment Solutions, said: “Recruitment is absolutely vital for this company and, although the targets are very ambitious, it’s going very well.

“It is an impressive operation and is a fantastic chance for people to upskill and take advantage of improved pay rates.”

Beckie said Sky was seeking pro-active and reliable people to work in permanent positions, with full training given where required.

She said: “This contract is massive for us and just shows how far our company has come in the last few years.”

Sky Recruitment Solutions has grown exponentially in recent years, with record turnover last year and this year, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Heading up the Sky Recruitment operation at Buy It Direct’s new base is contract manager Kristian Reid.

He said: “It’s a really impressive place, with more space than is currently needed, so there is room to expand. We’ve got a great relationship with Buy It Direct, and they know we can respond to their needs."