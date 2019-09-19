Mansfield has been named as one of the UK’s least sucessful retail locations according to a list scoring Britain’s best and worst centres.

It came in at number 252, in list of 1,000 retail centres, compiled by retail property consultancy, Harper Dennis Hobbs (HDH).

Mansfield ranked as one of least successful for retail

The HDH 2019 Vitality Index determines the retail health of a shopping area based on the proportion of upmarket and discount shops, vacancy rates, as well as the number of less desirable tenants, such as money lenders and bookmakers.

The suitability to the local shopper is a also a key factor.

The news comes a week after it was announced Mansfield is to receive £25million of funding from central government as part of the new 'Towns Fund', which aims to pump funds into 100 town centres across the country.

Several projects to revitalise Mansfield are already underway as the £1.4m refurbishment of Old Town Hall nears completion, while a £2.4m project to improve the appearance of Walkden Street car park is due to start in the autumn.

The Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project, which benefited from nearly £850,000 of National Lottery Heritage Fund grants, to renovate properties in parts of Leeming Street, the Market Place and Stockwell Gate was launched earlier this month.

Jonathan De Mello, head of retail consultancy at Harper Dennis Hobbs, said: “While it is encouraging to see this investment in many of the high streets of England’s small towns, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reinventing the retail sector across the country.

“For councils shortlisted for further investment, this will be a highly welcome development.

"Investment is required and in order to make the most of this funding, it is essential that they develop a clear understanding of how their current retail offering meets the needs of the local population.

"By performing health checks of retail stock, retail capacity studies, and gap analysis, local authorities can identify any gaps in their high streets and identify space that could be repurposed for residential housing or offices.”