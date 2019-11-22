Mansfield quarry collapse residents allowed home

Sixty residents evacuated from their homes in Mansfield more than two weeks ago have finally been allowed back

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close were affected when part of the Berry Hill quarry wall collapsed on November 7.

Barriers at the base of the cliff face.

Residents of several homes were allowed back within days - but 60 residents from 19 homes were only allowed back today, as work continues to find a long-term solution to stabilising the cliff face.

Their return follows a 90-minute meeting at Mansfield District Council where homeowners, landlords and tenant were given information about what will happen next.

Mike Robinson, council strategic director, said: “The residents were understandably concerned about the future."

At the meeting,Paul McMillan, of geotechnical experts Fairhurst, told residents about what work had been completed and what they could expect in the coming weeks.

An aerial shot of the landslide.

They were asked by the council to be as co-operative as possible, including allowing contractors on to their land to allow the work to move forward.

A stone path has been laid and safety fence put up in the buffer zone and in the gardens of some of the properties to enable the work to proceed. Residents have been asked to stay out of their gardens as much as possible.

It is hoped a design for stabilisation work will be ready before Christmas, while the cliff face will be inspected weekly to assess its integrity.

Mr Robinson said: “The land slip was an unforeseen event caused by extreme climatic conditions.

"Our main aim now is to stabilise the cliff to safeguard people’s properties and mitigate against any future risk of land slips.

“As we told residents at the meeting, the planning history of the site goes back to 1998. We have studied all the documentation regarding the planning process and are confident all the correct investigations were completed prior to planning permission being granted and that all planning conditions that applied to the site were fulfilled.

“In the immediate future, while there is still some site clearance work to do and some trees to remove, we just want to help residents move back into their homes and help them pick up their lives and get back to normal.”

Mr Robinson also praised his council's emergency response team for their efforts.

He said: "As well as providing those who have needed it with temporary accommodation, the team dealing with this has been in touch with all affected residents every day by phone, email or text.

“One officer fed a rabbit for week which belonged to one of the families but which could not be moved out for a while. Other officers managed to retrieve washing that had had to be left on washing lines, and even took them home to launder them before returning the clothes to the residents.”

