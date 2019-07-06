Pupils and staff ready for the prom.

Mansfield Portland College prom night in pictures

The glitz and glamour of prom night has been captured by our photographers as schools across Mansfield and Ashfield hold their annual events.

Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery from the prom held by Portland College. The event was held at Portland College, Nottingham Road Mansfield. https://northnottsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk/

Sarah Williams, Aaron Nicholls, Danielle Coupe.

Courtney Collins, Nathan Florence.

Daisey Stanley, Louise Morley, Chloe McCan.

Tommy Scuba, Chantelle Mullany, Lewis Proctor.

