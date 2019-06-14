Mansfield police warn teenagers to celebrate safely as GCSE exams come to an end

As thousands of teenagers across Nottinghamshire prepare to toast the end of their GCSEs, parents are being warned to ensure their children celebrate sensibly.

Inspector Nick Butler, neighbourhood policing inspector for Mansfield has urged parents to keep an eye on their teens as GCSE exams draw to a close today.

Insp.Butler issued a warning to pupils and their families to make sure any celebrations do not land them in hot water, as the force prepares for an increase in reports of youth disorder.

Officers are also encouraging parents to make sure they know where their children are during the end-of-exam festivities – and reminding shop owners that it is illegal to sell alcohol to under-18s.

Additional patrols will be taking place in “hot-spot” areas, where disorder has previously been reported.

Both plain-clothed and uniformed officers will take part in the patrols, and be on hand to deal with any incidents.

Insp Butler said: "As parents, make sure you know where your teenage sons and daughters are tonight.

"We will be out in key areas tonight in plain clothes, to target any anti-social behaviour, and seize any alcohol from under-age drinkers.

"Last year we confiscated large amounts of alcohol from people under 18, including Bombay Sapphire gin and Grey Goose Vodka, so I would urge parents to check their drinks cabinets.

"On key dates during the summer we know that young people often go out to celebrate the end of term or exams.

"We are working with the schools, as we do every year, to make sure that everyone is safe."

"If you are a parent please make sure that you know where your children are going and what they are taking with them."