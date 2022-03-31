Mansfield police in appeal to support food bank

A team spokesman said: “The cost of living crisis is having an impact on all of us. But as food and energy prices soar, people already struggling to afford the essentials are being pushed into impossible decisions. As more families and people are having to access the food bank, collectively we can help and support this charity to make a difference.”

The team said the food bank is currently short of: tinned spaghetti; tinned baked beans; tinned potatoes; tinned cooked meat; tinned soup; red and brown sauce; cartons of juice; UHT milk, one litre; sponge puddings; tea and coffee; female sanitary products; and toiletries.

A food bank volunteer checks the shelves.

The spokesman said: “If you have any of these items spare, please contact a member of the Mansfield Reacher Team or contact us on email in order for us to organise collection of any items. Alternatively, items can be dropped off at Mansfield Police Station front counter.”

The team can be reached at [email protected]

They said a typical food parcel includes: breakfast cereals; soup; pasta; rice; pasta Sauce; tinned Beans; tinned meat; tinned vegetables; tinned fruit, tea or coffee; sugar; biscuits; and snacks.

Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield Operation Reacher team are collecting for a food bank.