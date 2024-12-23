Mansfield police cadets wrap Christmas presents for children in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 2,000 Christmas presents have been wrapped for some of Nottingham’s most deserving children by volunteer police cadets in Mansfield and other parts of Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force’s cadet groups in Mansfield, Bulwell, Bestwood, Hyson Green, and Force Headquarters each spent a session during December wrapping presents and preparing gift packages for Bags of Blessings.

The charity supports young people across Nottingham to improve their lives and combat poverty by collecting and distributing donated gifts to children aged 16 and under who may not otherwise receive a present at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers from the charity attended the cadet sessions and together the cadets and cadet leaders helped to prepare Christmas bags by wrapping gifts.

Police cadets wrapped presents for children throughout the county this Christmas.

Across the five bases, the cadets worked in teams to wrap as many presents as possible totalling 445 bags, each containing at least three gifts.

In total, 1,780 presents were wrapped by the cadets, which this year accounts for almost a quarter of the charity’s output over the festive period.

Volunteer Police Cadets is the nationally recognised police uniformed youth group in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers young people a programme of police and skill-based activities and sessions, including a mixture of internal and external guest speakers and visits.

Bags of Blessings, which is based in Daybrook, provides donation boxes to schools, churches, and businesses to collect small toys, games, toiletries, and warm clothes.

Donations are sorted into age groups, wrapped, placed into a drawstring bag, and then distributed through food banks, homeless and refugee charities, and other organisations that support children from low socio-economic backgrounds.

Sergeant Vanessa Wake, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub, said: “All of our cadet bases have done a wonderful job wrapping presents and preparing gifts for children from areas of deprivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really pleasing to see the teamwork, enthusiasm and commitment from these young people and the charity volunteers have spoken positively about the impact of their efforts.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Bags of Blessings for working alongside our cadet bases and their support.”

Chris Shuter, Bags of Blessings co-founder, said: “This year the cadets have gone above and beyond with the quantity of bags completed and the quality of their wrapping.

“They fully understand the brief now and take great pride in wrapping the parcels, knowing that in some cases these are the only gifts that some children will receive at Christmas.

“Our partnership goes from strength to strength as we forge a relationship with these remarkable young people.”