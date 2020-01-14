Mansfield poet teams up with Queen's former scribe for new exhibition

A Mansfield poet who is close friends with the former scribe to Queen Elizabeth has used this relationship to develop a fruitful artwork display in the town’s library.

Clive Brookes, 78, first started writing poetry when he worked on oil rigs in the North Sea during the 1970s, where he described his work operating “all types of cranes” on drilling rigs.

Poet Clive Brookes with his book More Poems for the Internet.

When Clive returned to his native Mansfield, he was inspired by his new-found love for words and went on to write numerous poetry books – including his fifth book which is expected this year.

But it was when Clive started to bond with Andrew Stewart Jamieson – who once worked as Queen Elizabeth II’s royal scribe and who is an internationally-esteemed artist in his own right – that the Mansfield poet decided to make his passion mobile.

Clive has since gone on to write poems and stories about philosophy, sport and love, with the former scribe designing artwork to match the poetry.

And the pair have brought the collection to Clive’s hometown, where it will stay in Mansfield’s West Gate library for the next six weeks.

Clive Brookes poem.

Clive says the exhibition has been years in the making.

“It took several years to put this selection of our collection together”, he said.

“It came about through my friendship with Andrew, the world-renowned artist and former royal scribe.

“I wrote the poetry and Andrew did the artwork, including calligraphy, illustrating, and illumination – all free-hand.

Poet Clive Brookes with his illustrated poem exhibition at Mansfield Library.

“The overriding theme is a poet and an artist working together, using their skills to present unique poetic art to the public for their enjoyment.”

The exhibition has been displayed across the county, including at Arnold, Hucknall and Southwell libraries, and Clive says it has been “very well-received”.

Clive describes it as “unique”, and has encouraged residents to visit it while it is still at Mansfield Library.

“It's unique, consisting of beautifully illustrated poems set in first class framing”, he added.

Poet Clive Brookes with his illustrated poem exhibition at Mansfield Library.

“The expertly framed pictures cover subjects including philosophy, sport, love, war, legend and Nottingham itself.

“The exhibition has been very well-received by the general public and from academics, having been exhibited at Bromley House library as well as others right across the county.”