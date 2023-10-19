Mansfield people 'deserving of a statue' in the town centre (according to readers)

1 . Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was a popular choice. Clough was capped by England 14 times in the early 1990s. Raised by Mr Brian Clough OBE, Nigel was born in Sunderland but moved to Derby as a child. On 6 November 2020 after managing various other football clubs in the UK - including Derby County and Sheffield united - Nigel Clough was appointed as manager of Mansfield Town. He took the Stags on a record-breaking home-winning streak during the season after a poor start, culminating in the League 2 play-off final at the end of the 2021/22 season, losing 3-0 to Port Vale. Some feel a statue of Nigel Clough is just what the town needs. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture