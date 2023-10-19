Mansfield people 'deserving of a statue' in the town centre (according to readers)

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 18:07 BST
Here are people that Mansfield residents have suggested for a statue in town. Do you agree?

In 2023, Chad readers suggested popular characters they believe deserve a statue in Mansfield Market Place.

Do you agree or feel differently? Who would you add to the list?

1. Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was a popular choice. Clough was capped by England 14 times in the early 1990s. Raised by Mr Brian Clough OBE, Nigel was born in Sunderland but moved to Derby as a child. On 6 November 2020 after managing various other football clubs in the UK - including Derby County and Sheffield united - Nigel Clough was appointed as manager of Mansfield Town. He took the Stags on a record-breaking home-winning streak during the season after a poor start, culminating in the League 2 play-off final at the end of the 2021/22 season, losing 3-0 to Port Vale. Some feel a statue of Nigel Clough is just what the town needs. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture

2. Former MP, Ben Bradley

In jest and with some support, a statue for Mr Bradley was suggested. Ben Bradley became Conservative MP for Mansfield in 2017. Labour's Steve Yemm now holds the seat. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

3. Rebecca Adlington

Mansfield-born Rebecca Adlington with her gold medal in the Women's 800m Freestyle final at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing China 16th August 2008. (Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images) Photo: David Ashdown

4. Mr Splash

Mr Splash was highly suggested by readers. Here is Mr Splash pictured on May 7, 1984 at a Miners May Day March in Mansfield. Mr Splash, otherwise known as Harry Wilcockson, was from Mansfield Woodhouse and spent more than thirty years raising money for charities. Photo: George Heppinstall

News you can trust since 1952
