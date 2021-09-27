Mansfield Paralympic champion goes back to the classroom to share her success at former schools

Charlotte, who is also the double World Champion, visited St Patrick’s Catholic Primary and All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy along with Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

In recognition of her latest achievements, the Mayor surprised Charlotte by presenting an engraved shield named The Charlotte Henshaw Award for her to give to each school. They will be awarded annually in recognition of a pupil’s achievements.

Charlotte won gold when she clocked up a Paralympic Best time of 50.760 seconds in the KL2 kayak race in Tokyo.

Charlotte Henshaw Mansfields Paralympic and World Paracanoe Champion visits her former school All Saints Catholic Academy. Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams and Charlotte Henshaw with year 9\10 PE students.

Just 11 days later she won gold not once but twice in the KL2 and VL3 200m at the World Championships in Copenhagen.

The Paralympic gold means the former swimmer now has a complete set, adding to the silver and bronze she won in the pool at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Charlotte is enjoying a well-deserved break before she starts training again in December and builds up to next summer’s World Championships and the start of the selection process for the next Paralympics.

Charlotte said: “You always want to inspire people and it was really important for me to go back to my former schools. I hope that what I had to say has informed, helped or inspired them in some way.

“Even the youngest children asked really insightful questions. One amusing question came from a teenager who wanted to know what weight I can benchpress in the gym. I think I impressed them with the answer.”

Mayor Andy said: “Charlotte is a fantastic athlete, winning Paralympic medals in not one but two very different sports. She’s an inspirational role model for our young people, particularly girls, and as a council we are keen to mark her most recent success in ways that will hopefully inspire children to realise that with hard work and determination they too can reach the very top.”