Mansfield opticians will be baking some sweet treats in aid of cancer charity

The staff at the West Gate branch will be dressing in pink and selling cakes and other baked delights to staff and customers on March 22, in aid of Breast Cancer UK.

And to boost fundraising further, they will also be raffling off a pair of designer sunglasses.

Patrick Hegarty, Specsavers Mansfield store director, said: “Breast Cancer UK is a charity very close to our the hearts of our team and their families. We have run several other successful fundraising events in the past for the charity that have always been well supported by our customers.