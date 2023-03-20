News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield opticians will be baking some sweet treats in aid of cancer charity

Staff from Specsavers in Mansfield are dusting off their aprons and wooden spoons to whip up some sweet treats and raise funds for a cancer charity.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT- 1 min read

The staff at the West Gate branch will be dressing in pink and selling cakes and other baked delights to staff and customers on March 22, in aid of Breast Cancer UK.

And to boost fundraising further, they will also be raffling off a pair of designer sunglasses.

Patrick Hegarty, Specsavers Mansfield store director, said: “Breast Cancer UK is a charity very close to our the hearts of our team and their families. We have run several other successful fundraising events in the past for the charity that have always been well supported by our customers.

"We wouldn’t be able to fundraise without the support of our community, and it’s something we are really proud of.”

