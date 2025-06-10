Mansfield Olympic ace Becky Adlington helps raise more than £121,000 in Wild Ocean Swim Challenge

Mansfield Olympic heroine Becky Adlington braved the cold to take part in a special swim challenge for World Oceans Day.

The double Olympic gold medalist joined BAFTA-nominated Happy Valley star James Norton, double Paralympic champion Melanie Barratt and a host of passionate open-water swimmers in braving 14°C waters of Joss Bay, off the Kent coast, to take part in the Talisker Wild Blue Swim Challenge – a 10-hour open-water sea swimming relay aimed at supporting coastal habitat restoration and improving water quality across the UK.

Everyone taking part was united by their determination to protect and restore our oceans.

The swim began at 7am on June 6 and, in total, the 36 swimmers taking part between them covered 29.4km to spotlight the need to restore seagrass meadows and oyster reefs – key to improving coastal water quality.

Becky Adlington and actor James Norton supported the Talisker Wild Blue Swim Challenge. Photo: Submitted

Between them and combining their fund-raising efforts with matched sales of Talisker’s new The Wild Blue bottle whiskey, the swimmers raised £121,428 for Blue Marine Foundation.

Becky said: “I’m thrilled to take part in the Wild Blue Swim Challenge at such a stunning location as Joss Bay and to be joined by so many swimmers united for a cause that truly matters is amazing.

"I’m proud to support Talisker’s bold commitment to ocean conservation – this is more than a challenge; it’s a call to action.

"Swimming in a place as breathtaking as Joss Bay, surrounded by people all driven by the same cause, was incredibly special.

"The Wild Blue Swim Challenge isn’t just about endurance – it’s about making a real difference

"I’m proud to be part of Talisker’s mission to help ocean conservation.”