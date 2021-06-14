Mansfield nursery children's poem's to be published in new book

Entries by the children from Paper Moon have been selected to be published in the ‘My First Poem’ book 2021

Earlier this year the children worked with staff to turn their imaginative ideas and thoughts into rhymes and poems and the staff were so impressed by the children’s ideas that, along with discussions with the children and their parents, decided to submit them as entries to ‘My First Poem’.

My First Poem is the nursery brand of Young Writers and their aim is to encourage the reading and creative writing of poetry within nurseries and preschools. Entries are selected for publication based on imagination and expression and the children’s entries have been selected to be published in the ‘My First Poem’ book 2021.