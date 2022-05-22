Mansfield nursery children thrilled by letter from Queen

Pre-school children at Cherubs Wynndale, Wynndale Drive, spent time writing to Her Majesty and making her a card.

Becky Whyle, nursery manager, said: “The children spent time with the staff discussing what type of questions they wanted to ask the Queen in their letter.

“Some of the questions were very funny, but they eventually settled on asking her what its like being the Queen, do lots of people take her photograph, why have you been the Queen for so long and what are your dog’s names.

The children proudly show off their letter from Buckingham Palace.

“Some of the children then took a short work to the local postbox and posted their card and letter with the hopes it was heading to Buckingham Palace.”

She said they were delighted to receive a response from Susan Hussey, one of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting.

She wrote: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you all for the card you sent, on the occasion of Her Majesty’s 96th birthday in this historic year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Her Majesty is most grateful for your thoughtfulness in writing at this time.”