Mansfield named as one of UK's most picturesque towns

Mansfield has been named as one of the most picturesque towns in the UK, according to Instagram.

The town has been ranked as number 51 in a list of the 100 most Instagrammed towns in the UK.

Research by cheaphotels4uk.com looked at the amount of times each town had been mentioned in a hashtag and how many images had been tagged before ranking them in order.

Topping the list with 2,109,533 hashtags was Halifax in Yorkshire, with Bournemouth in second (1,430,405).

Scarborough (1,200,768), Blackpool (1,150,960) and Rochester (1,135,395) in Kent round up the top five.

Mansfield is the only Nottinghamshire town in the top 100, coming in at number 51 with 243,138 hashtags.

