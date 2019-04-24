Mansfield museum want your stories and items for new exhibit

Do you have any items that tell a story about Mansfield?

If so, Mansfield Museum want to hear from you for a new exhibition.

Jodie Henshaw, museum development officer

The objects might be of significance to an individual, a family, a whole community or a part of that community.

They might originally be from the area and have never left or have been brought from Europe or the Caribbean.

The museum is calling for residents to be involved and to lend their objects and to tell that story.

People interested in being part of this project will be invited along to an informal meeting to find out more about it and the ways in which they can participate.

Jodie Henshaw, museum development officer said: "We are not looking for priceless family heirlooms, more items that mean a lot to you or your family and have an interesting story to tell. "A group will be formed that will select the items to be shown and who will participate in the writing of the text that accompanies the object.

"In this way the reasons why it may be special to you can be shared with visitors to the exhibition. Once the exhibition is up and running the objects will be photographed to be shown on our website alongside the stories."

If this sounds like the kind of thing you’d like to get involved in, then please contact Liz Weston at the Museum onlweston@mansfield.gov.uk or 01623 463088.

Stories and Objects project is supported by Nottingham Trent University in partnership with Ruddington Museum, Bassetlaw Museum and Mansfield Museum and local communities.