Lucie Gumise set up her Prestige Bridal Studio, on Queen Street, Mansfield in August, and has already gained recognition, being nominated for the best new business title at the Women’s Business Awards Best New Business 2021.

Lucie, who is originally from Retford, but has lived in Mansfield for many years, took a leap of faith starting her business after the boutique she worked in as bridal stylist closed because of the pandemic.

Since then, the 40-year-old mum, who is married to Elijah and has a four-year-old daughter Amari and two-year-old son Joshua Judah, has seen her business prove popular – she says 90 per cent of brides who view her gowns complete their order.

Lucie Gumise who has set up Prestige Bridal Studio in Mansfield

Lucie has introduced a range of affordable, discontinued and off-the-peg bridal gowns, many designer garments, for under £1,000.

She also stocks bridesmaids gowns, priced from £135-199, in more than 160 colours, with discounts for purchases of three or more, alongside more than 150 prom, flower girl and evening gowns.

Lucie said: “To be nominated for the best new business in just three months and get to the finalist stage was amazing.

Prestige Bridal Studio on Queen Street, in Mansfield.

“People who voted sent me their reviews and seeing what customers actually thought was fantastic.

“Starting Prestige was a big step, I took out a business loan to see if I could do it for myself, but it has been brilliant, so rewarding.

“I just wanted to keep things affordable for people, and the business has been received really well.”

Lucie hopes her success will help her to employ others in the future – before having her children, she held a corporate role in a welfare organisation.

Some of the gowns at Prestige Bridal Studio in Mansfield

She said: “I would love to support other ladies like myself. I am able to understand what it is like to be a mum, while juggling work and family life.

“Eventually, I hope to support others, maybe with flexible or part-time hours.”

Lucie’s shop is also helping the needy over Christmas. It is a drop-off point for people to donate food items for the Arena Church Christmas Hampers food share collection. The hampers will be given out to people struggling over Christmas.