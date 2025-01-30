Mansfield mum's 'heartbreak' as two-year-old daughter diagnosed with aggressive Leukaemia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum from Mansfield has been left heartbroken after her two-year-old daughter, Lila-Rose, was diagnosed with aggressive Leukaemia.

Lila-Rose is a typical two-year-old who adores Peppa Pig and is so fond of cats that her mum, Jessica Peters, is considering getting her one in the future.

Unfortunately, this energetic and playful toddler is currently lying in a hospital bed, connected to machines after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Lila-Rose, a two-year-old from Mansfield, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

This devastating diagnosis has left Lila-Rose's family heartbroken, including her father, Ashley Hagan.

Mum Jessica has created a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/46af6f85 to help cover travel, food, and accommodation expenses during her two-year-old daughter's treatment.

She explained: “We were heartbroken.

“We didn’t want to believe it at all, to the point where we kept telling each other that there was still hope – they might send us home.

“But they never did, and the diagnosis is very real.

“Our little princess warrior will spend two years of her life, if not more, fighting this horrible disease.”

She expressed that any donations would be immensely appreciated as they navigate their way through this diagnosis as a family.

Lauren Collison, Jessica's cousin, has been sharing the fundraising page and seeking support.

She stated: “Please if you can donate, no amount is too small, to help towards the costs of Lila-Rose’s journey while she fights this awful diagnosis.”

Jessica's friend Beth Tricklebank has also organised an Easter fun day fundraiser for the two-year-old at Rainworth Miners Welfare at 12-5pm on Saturday, April 19.