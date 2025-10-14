Mansfield mum turns lockdown baking hobby into thriving brownie business

A Mansfield mum who swapped a decade-long HR career for brownies has baked her way to success after launching her own business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After discovering her passion for baking during lockdown, Brodie Colton began experimenting with brownies, cookies, and cakes while on furlough.

What started as a creative outlet quickly evolved into her business, Crumbs & Colton, that now sees Brodie selling thousands of bakes at markets and events across the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, she proudly sold her 8,000th brownie and recently celebrated surpassing her first-year goal of 500 social media followers.

Brodie Colton, founder of Crumbs & Colton

Brodie said: “For me, baked goods are more than just a treat, they’re an experience.

“If someone’s going to treat themselves, it should be worth it. That’s why my brownies and cookie pies are packed to the brim with chocolate, biscuits and spreads.”

Before launching Crumbs & Colton, Brodie spent ten years working in HR but admits she had long fallen out of love with the corporate world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When her daughter was born, she decided not to return to her previous role, instead choosing to build a business that allowed her to work flexibly around family life.

Her journey has been far from easy.

As a first-time mum balancing ADHD and autism, Brodie has had to find her rhythm through persistence and planning.

With the help of her partner, who assists at markets and large-scale events, she has steadily grown Crumbs & Colton from a kitchen table idea into a full-time business. One of her proudest achievements came at The Dino Tattoo Show, where she baked more than 1,500 treats single-handedly in a week and sold out across the weekend.

Her next milestone will be trading at The Card Expo in Birmingham, a huge convention for trading card enthusiasts that will see her produce her largest batch of bakes yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas, Brodie is offering a range of festive bakes including Elf on the Shelf cupcakes with personalised letters, Christmas treat boxes, bento cakes, Paint-Your-Own cookies and Brownie Yule logs.

She continues to trade regularly at Tansley Market and Carboot and collaborates with All Together Events and Artisan Emporium.

Brodie said: “Crumbs has honestly been a dream to run.

“It’s given me a purpose, independence and the chance to be there for my daughter every day. Seeing how much people love what I make keeps me pushing forward.”

Looking to the future, Brodie hopes to one day open her own shop front bakery in Mansfield, serving freshly baked brownies daily to her loyal local customers.