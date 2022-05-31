Mansfield mum loses her 40-inch locks to raise cancer charity cash in memory of her dad

Hazel Kimberley, 39, a mum-of-two, from Gorse Avenue, is originally from Cleethorpes, where her father David Pinion, 68, lived all his life.

David, who had worked for Royal Mail for around 40 years, died from pancreatic cancer in May 2021.

Pancreatic cancer is a particularly difficult illness to diagnose, with the NHS also stating that finding a cause of it is not always possible and that it is difficult to treat.

Hazel with her 40-inch locks before it was cut for charity.

Hazel, who also has two sisters, had previously said that she would cut her hair but had not done so because it was part of who she was.

But when she was thinking of doing something in memory of her dad, it seemed the right thing to do.

She said: “It beats me why I decided to do it. But, I felt like I needed to do something and it seemed the right thing to do.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my hair was my thing, it was part of me. But I lost a big part of me when dad died, so losing my hair was not really such a big thing.

Hazel after her haircut

“I am proud of myself for doing it and proud that I have raised around £1,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and donated my hair to the Little Princess Trust.”The trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Jude Morgan, a fitness instructor at the Oak Tree Leisure Centre, is a friend of Hazel, and watched as she got her hair cut at the Oak Tree pub on Southwell Road.

She said: “It was so emotional on the day. She was really precious about her hair and it meant so much to have it cut off. She puts her heart and soul into everything and is an inspiration to all.”