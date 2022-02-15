Mansfield mum in £1m High Court Claim against King's Mill Hospital after daughter left with cerebral palsy

Caroline Manning of Northfield Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, has issued the claim against Sutton-based Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Her writ blames them for her daughter, Iyla Kind, suffering oxygen starvation when she was born. It has left Iyla with severe cerebral palsy.

The writ, issued at the court in London and just made publicly available seeks compensation of over £1 milllion. It says that as a result of what happened Iyla will need round the clock care for the rest of her life, and depends on others for all activities of daily living.

She suffers from cerebral palsy affecting her arms and legs, has motor, developmental, and speech and language delay, and has a reduced life expectancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital

However, it claims that if she had been born just ten minutes earlier, she would have avoided all damage she suffered.

The writ says that the Trust admitted liability for Iyla’s injuries in letters in 2020. However, the court will be asked to assess the level of compensation Ilya should receive.

Ms Manning, 31, was admitted to King’s Mill Hospital on December 8, 2016, for labour to be induced after she was 11 days past her due date for giving birth.

After a long labour, her baby was born at 12.35 hours on December 9, and went on to develop the most severe form of cerebral palsy which will affect her throughout her life, says the writ.

Isla shortly after she'd been born at King's Mill Hospital

It says that before birth, the unborn baby’s heart rate was abnormal. It kept dropping. However, it picked up when an attempt to induce labour was stopped. But it dropped again when those moves were resumed.

An assessment failed to record the significance of the baby’s decelerating heart rate, and there was no note in medical records that the heartrate abnormalities had been observed or acted upon, the writ says.

Over the next few hours the baby’s heartrate repeatedly dropped and was slow to recover, but one report said that the foetal heart rate was normal when it was not, it is claimed.

As Ms Manning went into the second stage of labour, her baby’s heart rate continued to decelerate and then recover until about 12.15 hours, and help was called for. Iyla was delivered by forceps at 12.35 hours, in poor condition, and the delay in her delivery caused irreversible brain damage, the writ says.

Isla with dad Chris in 2018

Ms Manning says there was negligent clinical management, and that her daughter should have been delivered by emergency caesarean section. The decelerations in her heart rate showed a vulnerable foetus prone to stress through oxygen starvation, the writ claims.

It says that senior obstetric advice should have been sought over the means used to attempt to induce labour, and that there should have been emergency caesarean section.

In 2018, Isla’s dad Chris raised more than £3,000 through a JustGiving campaign for Snowdrop – an organisation that helps children with brain injuries reach their potential – by cycling from London to Paris with three others.

He said at the time: “Caroline and I were looking forward to having our first child in late 2016.

"In the final stages of birth iyla was starved of oxygen and this resulted in the type brain damage known as cerebral palsy.

"Cerebral palsy impacts every single muscle in the body. This affects iyla's ability to move and affects everything from her arms and legs to her tongue and stomach muscles.

"This means simple things like eating, siting and holding objects are extremely difficult for iyla.”

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has been approached for comment.