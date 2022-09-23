Mansfield MP welcomes news East Midlands is set to benefit from Government’s new investment zones

Investment Zones will benefit from tax breaks and planning freedoms to make them more attractive to businesses and investors, creating jobs and business opportunities in the local area.

And Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the news and urged leaders to work with the Conservative Government to secure opportunities for residents and businesses.

Mr Bradley said: “Too often development and investment is prevented or delayed by lengthy planning processes.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the news that the East Midlands could benefit from five new Investment Zones, announced in the Government’s Growth Plan

"I have too often seen this for myself as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council when we have been trying to push through big projects that can really make a difference to our area, and also in Mansfield of course where we have loads of projects in the pipeline but we want to see delivery.

“That is why I welcome that the East Midlands has been selected as the home of five of the 38 new Investment Zones, and, particularly Nottinghamshire, will be having early conversations with Government in the coming weeks.

"This builds on previous projects such as the East Midlands Freeport, which combined with these new five Investment Zones, will help our region become a hub for growth, incentivising investment, increasing productivity and creating jobs in our local communities.

“By investing in the infrastructure our country needs and reducing the cost of doing business, we are creating jobs and opportunities across the East Midlands and laying the foundation for a strong, competitive economy.

“As a council we will now go away and submit proposals for these new investment zones, ensuring the best interests of Mansfield and Nottinghamshire are represented moving forward.

"I look forward to working with colleagues in government and at a county level to ensure the benefits to our region are realised.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “To support growth right across the country, we need to go further, with targeted action in local areas to unleash the power of the private sector.