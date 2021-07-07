Mansfield MP welcomes new Bill which promises to tackle illegal immigration

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, has welcomed the Nationality and Borders Bill

The Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission to be here, sending a clear message to migrants thinking about making the dangerous and illegal journey.

It will prioritise those in most need of protection while stopping the abuse of the system.

The bill – and the wider plan – has three key objectives, to make the system fairer and more effective so that we can better protect and support those in genuine need of asylum, to deter illegal entry into the UK breaking the business model of criminal trafficking networks and saving lives and to remove from the UK those with no right to be here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bill will create a fair but firm system that will send a clear message to those thinking about making the dangerous and illegal journey to the UK – while cracking down on criminal gangs that exploit vulnerable migrants.

The introduction of the bill was preceded by a consultation, which the government has carefully considered.

Ben Bradley MP said: “My constituents in Mansfield and Warsop have been calling for tougher border controls, so I know that this landmark Bill will be welcomed across the constituency.

“I’m pleased that Government is reforming our broken asylum system and preventing it from being abused.