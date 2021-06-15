Mansfield MP urging people to be 'scam aware'

Research from Citizens Advice found that more than two-thirds of people in the UK have been targeted by a scam since the start of the year.

This includes four in five (78 per cent) in the East Midlands. The number of scams reported to Citizens Advice since the start of the year has more than doubled compared to the same time period last year.

Ben Bradley MP is keen to spread the message that scams are crimes that can happen to anyone and that we can all take a stand to help stop them.

Ben Bradley MP urges constituents in Mansfield and Warsop to ‘Be Scam Aware’

Scam warning signs to look out for include if it seems too good to be true, if it’s unexpected, if you’re being urged to respond or pay for something urgently or in an unusual way or if you’ve been asked to give away personal information.

Mr Bradley said: “Scams are crimes that can happen to anyone so it’s vital that we raise awareness of what to look out for.

"I want my constituents in Mansfield and Warsop to have the knowledge and confidence to be able to report scams and safeguard themselves and others from these crimes.

“As a result of coronavirus, scammers are exploiting the financial pressures that people have been put under so it is more important than ever to ensure the public are on the lookout for potential scams.”