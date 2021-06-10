Mansfield MP urges Prime Minister to 'level up' the East Midlands

MP Ben Bradley during Prime Minister's Questions

Mr Bradley outlined his mission to create 84,000 jobs for local people and told the Prime Minister: “We’re legislating for planning powers for our Development Corporation, which will work in tandem with our unique inland freeport”.

He then emphasised the importance that HS2, specifically the Toton hub, will have on making this vision a reality. Ben requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister ‘the East Midlands could have no more fervent or effective champion’ than Ben. He congratulated Ben on his vision for the East Midlands freeport and the benefits that rail integration would bring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bradley said: “We’ve got an incredible opportunity to really level up the East Midlands and create 84,000 jobs for local people, we can’t let it go to waste.

“Our Development Corporation gives us the ability to plan infrastructure and map out development locally on a variety of sites, and in tandem with our Freeport proposals can be a hub of national and international investment for our region from major companies.