Mansfield MP takes to the pitch to highlight success of football weight loss programme

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley joined fellow MPs to take part in a football match against players and staff from MAN v FAT, a men’s health organisation which has already helped over 15,000 men across the UK tackle obesity.

By Jon Ball
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

MAN v FAT football clubs are specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

According to Health Survey for England statistics, about 28 per cent of adults in England are obese and a further 36.2 per cent are overweight, but not obese.

Prior to the game, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, heard how MAN v FAT currently has more than 8,000 players taking part in more than 170 clubs across the UK – with the total amount of weight lost by UK players standing at nearly 500,000 pounds.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, is no stranger to the football pitch.
Mansfield’s MAN v FAT club meets on Monday evenings at West Nottinghamshire College, although there is currently a waiting list for places.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club, while players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Coun Bradley said: “Pleased to support MAN v FAT, I was really interested to learn about the transformative effect the programme is having for so many men around the country.

“At a time when obesity is a real problem, it’s great these initiatives exist to bring people together through a common passion such as football and do such a great job nationally of motivating people to lose weight through sport.

“Although I had to play in outfield, instead of my usual role in goal, I’m glad we still won the game 6-5 and I’m looking forward to meeting the MAN v FAT team again in future for another game with UK Parliament FC.”

Richard Crick, head of MAN v FAT, said: “It was a great match played in good spirits and was a great opportunity for us to show the MPs the success MAN v FAT is having in improving levels of wellbeing and the difference the programme is making to players all around the country.”

