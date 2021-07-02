Thank you Day is a campaign that acknowledges the work individuals and groups have undertaken over the past 15 months and people are encouraged to mark the day through with a picnic, BBQ, or an outdoor party.

Ben Bradley said: “The past 15 months have been so hard for so many people. But through it all, we have seen neighbours, volunteer groups, businesses and organisations come together to support our communities.

"There are so many stories of people throughout Mansfield and Warsop coming together and supporting each other; a spirit which I know will continue to endure long after the worst of the pandemic has passed.

Ben Bradley MP supports national Thank You Day