Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley

Mr Bradley has consistently raised the importance of levelling up Nottinghamshire. He recently took an opportunity during Prime Minister’s Questions to share his vision for the East Midlands Freeport and to emphasise the positive impact that HS2, specifically the Toton hub, will have on the region.

During the meeting, Mr Bradley repeated his point and explained the benefits of having Toton as the HS2 East Midlands Hub station, arguing that it has the power to transform people’s lives across Nottinghamshire.

Ben Bradley MP said: “I’m pleased I was able to secure some time with the Prime Minister to ensure Nottinghamshire is at the top of Government’s levelling up agenda.