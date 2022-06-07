Mansfield MP lives in the past at Mansfield Museum's 1950s replica room

Coun Bradley visited the venue to explore a 1950s lounge and to see the Card for the Queen competition entries displayed in the museum.

The lounge is a new addition to the museum and has been put in place as part of Jubilee celebrations.

The set depicts a living room during Her Majesty's coronation in 1953 and includes multiple interactive aspects such as board games, newspapers, furniture and more. The set has also been taken on tour across the Mansfield area.

Coun Bradley also visited the display of Mansfield's entries to the Card for the Queen competition, where schoolchildren were invited to design a card in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The winning card was then sent down to Buckingham Palace.

Coun Bradley said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Mansfield Museum to see the exhibitions they have added for the Jubilee celebrations. It's great to see local organisations getting involved with the celebrations for Her Majesty's 70 years of service.

“The 1950s lounge is a really interesting addition to the museum and the interactive aspects help to keep children engaged as they learn about our history. I particularly like the fact this exhibition is going on tour around Mansfield and Warsop, allowing for everyone to benefit from this exhibit.”

And he added: “It was also amazing to see all of Mansfield's submission to the Card for the Queen competition on display. The Museum staff have done an amazing job with the display and I want to thank them for all their work. I'd encourage everyone to get down to the museum and see all it has to offer.”

1. Mans museum 1950's lounge.jpeg Mansfield MP and county councillor Ben Bradley in the 1950s room at Mansfield Museum. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales