Ben Bradley MP said: "We are fortunate in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire to have a number of fantastic clubs and I hope the excitement of the Olympics will provide the motivation for many residents to be #InspiredToTry any of the fantastic sports of swimming, para swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming or artistic swimming.

"For example, Rebecca Adlington began her swimming journey at Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club.

"Who knows, the next Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds or Alice Dearing could start their future Olympic journey in our pools! But even if we don’t unearth the next Olympic superstar, the joy and health benefits being part of a club can bring is more than worth it on its own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you been inspired by Team GB's Olympic success?

"I send my congratulations, and those of the nation, to Adam Peaty on another amazing Gold medal. Also, to Tom Daley and Matty Lee after their sensational performance receiving gold medals.

"I also cannot ignore the amazing accomplishments of Tom Dean and Duncan Scott who followed up their Gold and Silver with another Gold in the men's 200m relay.”

People can find their local clubs by using Swim England’s club finding tool at discover.swimming.org.