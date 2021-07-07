Mansfield MP highlighted importance of East Midlands Airport during House of Commons debate

Ben Bradley MP highlighted the importance of East Midlands Airport during a House of Commons debate

Mr Bradley highlighted the “devastating impact” that coronavirus has had on EMA as two thirds of its income comes from short-haul passenger travel.

He emphasised the fact that these flights have not been able to happen over the past 15 months and urged Government to get the flights back in time for Summer.

Mr Bradley also called on Ministers to offer support, to promote regional growth plans for the East Midlands and for the Secretary of State to give certainty to the sector this week when he makes a statement on international travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister, Robert Courts MP, said that Ben “had made powerfully clear the importance of East Midlands to his constituency and to his region.”

He then highlighted how regional airports were vital for local communities and would play a key role in levelling up our regions.

Mr Bradley said: “It was a pleasure to speak in this morning’s debate on the Future of Regional Airports and I’m glad the Minister understands the importance of EMA to our region.

“Of course it’s key that Government provides certainty and support to help our regional airports through this difficult time.

"Getting flights back on this summer will make a huge difference, particularly for EMA as this makes up two-thirds of the airport’s income.

"EMA also has a key role to play in our regional economic growth, especially as it’s the hub of our Freeport.

“The Minister’s response was really welcome and it is clear that he understands the importance of EMA to us locally.

"I hope that the Secretary of State provides more certainty to the sector this week during his statement on international travel.”