Mansfield MP Ben Bradley given title of ‘Beer Champion’

Its not very often you get given a trophy you can pull a pint with, but Mansfield's MP was delighted to get his.

Ben Bradley has received a ‘Beer Champion’ award, a unique tap-handle trophy, in recognition of his support for the Long Live the Local campaign and helping to secure consecutive freezes in beer duty.

The award from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) to recognises the role of Mr Bradley and other MPs, in supporting Britain’s national drink since the 2017 General Election.

The award especially recognises support for successive freezes in beer duty, which secured thousands of jobs and millions of pounds worth of investment in the brewing and pubs sector.

The Long Live the Local campaign is campaigning for a cut in beer duty in this year’s Budget and so far over 90,000 people have supported the petition this year.

Mr Bradley said: “The Long Live the Local, campaign has been one of the most popular campaigns in Mansfield and Warsop. Barely a week goes by when I don’t receive an email from constituents urging me to support pubs and help cut beer duty.

"I’m delighted to have received my award – I’ve never been given a trophy that can also be used as a tap handle to pull a pint.

"Pubs play a critical role in communities across the country and provide a community hub – I know that they’re really valued in Mansfield. In 2018 ,the Sir John Cockle once named a pale ale after me and sold 5700 pints! 10p from every pint went to the Beacon Project and the pub managed to raise £960, which was a brilliant achievement.

"I’m pleased to have played a part in securing two beer duty freezes in this parliament, and I will continue to support the brewing and pubs sector.”