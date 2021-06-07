Mansfield MP Ben Bradley gets involved in Great British Spring Clean

The scheme began on May 28, and has reached its goal of more than 1,000,000 miles pledged towards cleaning up Britain's streets.

Mr Bradley said: “It was great fun to get my hands a little dirty and get involved in some litter picking.

"The Great British Spring Clean is a great initiative and with more than 1,000,000 miles pledged, it shows the impact the public can have on improving our public spaces.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley, right, with University of Nottingham student, Tom Mobbs, who was shadowing him for the day

“With this initiative also coinciding with National Volunteer Week I was keen to get involved and help clean up one of our green spaces.

"I know how important these spaces are to people and part of the work we are doing at a county level is to both improve the quality and quantity of Nottinghamshire's green spaces.”