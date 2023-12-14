Mansfield MP announces the winners of his 2023 Christmas card competition
As well as selecting an overall winner and a runner up, he also chose a winner from each class that took part, presenting each of them with a certificate and some Christmas themed chocolate.
The winning entry was designed by Eva of Berry Hill Primary. Eva's design will go onto the front of Ben’s 2023 Christmas card and be delivered to hundreds of people around the area, as well as being sent from Mansfield to the Prime Minister.
The runner up entry was designed by Isla of Sherwood Junior School which will also feature on the back of the card.
Mr. Bradley expressed his thanks to the teachers and staff who facilitated this year’s competition in their schools, and the children for their amazing efforts this year.
Commenting, Ben Bradley MP said:
“I've been on a tour of Primary Schools around Mansfield this morning handing out the prizes for my Christmas Card competition. I've been all around the area, with the winner and runner up from Berry Hill and from Sherwood Juniors in Warsop.
“A massive well done to Eva, who did a really brilliant job with a unique card that I thought was really interesting, and won the competition! And also a big well done to runner up Isla!
“Huge thank-you to everyone who took part around the District, where hundreds of kids got involved, to all the teachers for facilitating it, and well done to winner Eva and runner up Isla.
“What a wonderful way to spend the morning! Merry Christmas guys!”
Winning design here: Ben Bradley MP winning design.png (1748×2480)
Runner up design here: Ben Bradley MP runner up design.png (1748×2480)